9 DCPs transferred, this time after CM nod

mumbai

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:48 IST

Four days after Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s order of transferring 10 deputy commissioner of police (DCPs) was overturned with immediate effect by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), a fresh list of transfers was issued by the home department on Friday, this time with an approval from CMO.

It is being said that the fresh shuffling of nine DCPs, which includes three Indian police service (IPS) officers,was prepared keeping the CMO in the loop.

The previous staying of DCPs’ transfer order had indicated strong discontent among the ruling partners — Congress and NCP — over several decisions taken by Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In the fresh list of transfers which is approved by the CMO, most of the names and postings are from the same list which was cancelled by the CM earlier. Only some DCPs have been given different posting. For instance, DCP Zone 7, Paramjit Dahiya, an IPS officer has been moved to zone 3, which covers areas such as Nagpada, Byculla, Tardeo, Mahalaxmi and most importantly Worli, under which the tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray’s constituency falls. This post was vacant after previous DCP Abhinash Kumar was promoted to deputy inspector general (DIG) of police-rank. DCP (headquarter-1), N Ambika was given an additional charge of DCP zone-3 in previous transfer.

As per the home department’s order, DCP (protection) Prashant Kadam has been moved to Dahiya’s place in zone 7. DCP special branch-1, Ganesh Shinde has been transferred to ports zone, which was earlier held by DCP Rashmi Karandikar. She has now been entrusted with DCP, cyber police’s task. Previous DCP of cyber, Vishal Thakur has been moved to Zone 11, whose DCP Mohan Dahikar has now been shifted to Tardeo local arms division. Previous DCP at this post, Nandkumar Thakur has now been moved to the crime branch, while the crime branch DCP Shahaji Umap has been transferred to special branch-1. Umap would also hold additional charge of DCP protection and DCP security.

IPS Pranaya Ashok who was holding charge of DCP (operations) has now been shifted to zone 5. This post was lying vacant after previous DCP Niyati Dave Thakur took over a new assignment in the central deputation. DCP zone 1 Sangramsinh Nishandar, who was previously transferred to DCP operation’s post, has not been included in the fresh list of transfer.

CM Thackeray had ordered on Sunday to scrap the order of transfers of the ten deputy commissioners in Mumbai. The orders, issued by Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, on July 2. Though the orders were given go-ahead by home minister Anil Deshmukh, they were reportedly issued without keeping the CM in the loop.

“Though there are police establishment boards at the state and commissionerate levels and the police commissioner has powers to transfer deputy commissioners, the transfer of senior officers from the civil services never takes place without informing the CM. Moreover, in the appointment of such an important post in Mumbai, where ruling Shiv Sena has its interest, the earlier transfer orders were a surprise for us too. The transfer of the DCP to zone-3 was the triggering point as the area covers the constituency of Aaditya Thackeray. The fresh order issued has no significant changes to it, but the political message sent out is important,” a senior officer said.

Deshmukh had said on Sunday, “the orders of transfers of DCPs issued by Mumbai Police commissioner has been cancelled by me and the CM after due deliberation. The reports about the rift between three ruling parties are baseless.”