95-year-old foot overbridge at Kalyan railway station partially dismantled

More than a year after it was closed, the 95-year-old foot overbridge (FoB) at Kalyan railway station was partially dismantled by the Central Railway (CR),which observed a mega block at the station that lasted five hours and 30 minutes.

The remaining part of the FoB, which was closed in November 2017 after being deemed dangerous by the railways, will be dismantled in the coming days, CR said.

Five other bridges will also be dismantled by April 30 on the CR.

Sunday’s mega block was observed between 10.30 am and 4pm at platform no 1, 1A and 2.

“It is a two-span bridge. The railway has managed to dismantle one span while the second span will be dismantled in coming days holding another mega block,” said AK Singh, senior public relations officer (PRO), CR.

As per railway officials, no services were cancelled during the mega block, but diverted on other platforms.

Pantograph failure causes 15-min delay

Commuters travelling on the Central Railway (CR) on Sunday faced inconvenience due to maintenance blocks and disruption on the Harbour railway route. In addition, an Over Head Equipment (OHE) failure between Koparkhairane and Turbhe railway stations delayed services on the trans-harbour line for 15 minutes.

AK Singh, senior PRO of CR, said, “There was a pantograph (which is attached to the overhead wire that provides power supply to the train) failure between Koparkhairane and Turbhe. The issue was solved immediately and services were resumed within 20 minutes.”

The problem was reported at 4pm and services resumed by 4.20pm.

(With inputs from Padmja Sinha and Aroosa Ahmed)

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 05:50 IST