e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

A miniature history of Indian fashion, fabric and embroidery

mumbai Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:28 IST
Mansi Joshi
Mansi Joshi
Hindustantimes
         

To most people, the idea of miniature clothing might call to mind Barbie’s dresses but step into Classic Miniature Costumes at Byculla’s Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum and you’ll realise that small can be impactful in ways you didn’t expect.

Textile artist Geeta Khandelwal displays 40 miniature costumes on the ground and the first floor of the museum. Each garment – an angarkha, jama, chogha or sherwani – is nine-10 inches tall, from shoulder to hemline. But each mimics, down to the last shrunken block print and tiny stitched hemline, something a maharaja would have worn between the 1850 and 1950.

The pieces are mostly hand-stitched, using long-forgotten sewing techniques. One exhibit even uses 150-year-old jamewar material, hand-stitched into a chogha.

There are even miniature knob buttons, tassels and embellishments. “A lot of maths is involved in making these pieces as they are designed to scale,” says Khandelwal. “I had to measure every inch, make sure the fabric was proportionately embroidered and detailed, not an inch more, not an inch less.” The project took almost three years.

Khandelwal took inspiration from the 2013 book Indian Costumes in the Collection of the Calico Museum of Textiles. Still, it wasn’t easy. “Weavers refuse to make such detailed pieces unless asked to make them for the gods,” she says.

Seen together, the collection reflects the diversity of Indian royal fabrics, from silks and brocades from Varanasi and hand block prints from Rajasthan, to fine muslin from Bengal, wool from Kashmir, and chikankari embroidery from Lucknow.

“Many of these hand-block prints are not available today,” she says.

“Very few people make men’s costumes. Nobody has ever made miniature ones. It is such an innovative idea,” says Tasneem Mehta, managing trustee and honorary director of Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:28 IST

top news
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
Oct 03, 2019 09:06 IST
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
Oct 03, 2019 07:25 IST
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
Oct 03, 2019 05:39 IST
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Oct 03, 2019 07:40 IST
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Oct 03, 2019 00:36 IST
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Oct 03, 2019 08:29 IST
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Oct 03, 2019 05:57 IST
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
Oct 03, 2019 06:42 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News