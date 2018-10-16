A slice of Bengal at Mumbai’s Durga pandals

Decades ago, members of Bombay Durga Bari Samiti at Kala Ghoda used to wait at the railway station for the idol, which was being brought all the way from north India.

The 88-year-old puja of the Samiti has become grander since then.

It held the first Durga puja in 1930 at Kala Ghoda and after various locations, the celebrations have moved to Tejpal Hall at August Kranti Maidan.

Jayanta Kumar Basu, president of the group, said, “For several years now, the Samiti has been sourcing talent from the rural areas of West Bengal to make the idols and perform traditional dances. This is a step to safeguard and promote the long forgotten art.”

Durga Bari Samiti has gone green this year with zero use of plastic and the materials used for décor are sourced from Bengal.

Bengal Club at Shivaji Park, Dadar, is celebrating its 83rd Durga puja with the usual traditional touch. Visitors can see the elaborated religious rituals such as the dhunuchi dance, where devotees dance with earthen pots filled with smoldering coal and dhoop, sindoor utsav, where women offer sweets and sindoor (vermillion) to the Goddess and also smear each other with it, and the Kumari puja, where a small girl is worshipped as a goddess.

Every year, Bengal Club brings handicrafts and handlooms from Bengal to sell in the city. Joy Chakraborty, president of the club, said, “The inauguration of the idol was done by multi-faith priests this year, which is not a common thing.”

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti at Vile Parle is celebrating its 71st year and boasts of the highest eco-friendly Durga idol (17.5 feet tall) in the city crafted by Kolkata artisan.

