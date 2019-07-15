Aaditya Thackeray to kick-off statewide tour from Jalgaon on July 18

Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray will launch his ‘Jan Ashirwad Daura’ — a tour planned to project him as the next generation leader within the party — on July 18 from Jalgaon district.

In the first phase of the statewide tour, Aaditya will also visit Nashik, Nandurbar, and other districts, party functionaries said.

Sena functionaries said that the 29-year-old Thackeray scion plans to use this tour to “thank the voters” for backing the party in the Lok Sabha elections and to also create a ground for the Sena to win maximum seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Aaditya will begin his tour from July 18. He will start from Jalgaon. In this phase, he will cover north Maharashtra cities, towns and villages,” said a senior Shiv Sena functionary.

During his visit to north Maharashtra, Aaditya will address issues of farmers, especially those from tribal communities, who are fighting for their rights to till the land.

“This is an extensive tour during which Aaditya will take up issues of the people and understand their challenges. He will also showcase the work done by the Shiv Sena in the last five years,” the functionary said.

“He will interact with people from all sections of society, not just the youth. Rallies and roadshows are planned along with interactions,” he added.

The Sena intends to reach out to the electorate in most of the 288 constituencies in the state through the tour.

A Yuva Sena functionary said that a large percentage of young people voted for the Sena in the Lok Sabha elections and the effort to travel across the state is to further consolidate the gains. “It would help the party grow its base among the young section of Maharashtra’s voters,” the functionary added.

Subsequently, Thackeray will tour western Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan region in the run-up to the state Assembly elections.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 00:52 IST