Abu Salem, serving life sentence for Mumbai blasts, wants parole to get married again

Gangster Abu Salem, who is currently serving a life sentence for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has sought parole to get married for a second time.

On February 16, Salem wrote to the Taloja jail authorities, seeking parole for 45 days to get married to Sayed Bahar Kausar alias Heena in Mumbai under the Special Marriages Act.

Salem, in his application, said he has been in jail for 12 years, 3 months and 14 days, and has never been out on any leave. The letter was sent to the divisional commissioner of Konkan division on March 27 with his background. After verifying the details, they sent the letter and their report on it to Thane police commissionerate on April 5, 11 and 16, from where it reached the Mumbra police station for further scrutiny.

“We have got a letter stating Salem wants a 45-day parole to get married on May 5. We are looking into the matter,” Thane police commissioner Parambir Singh said. The police are now recording statements of Heena’s family.

In the application, Salem has stated he will stay at Heena’s home in Mumbra during the parole period. The two guarantors for Salem are Mohammed Salim Abdul Razak Memon and Mohammed Rafique Sayyed, who say they are his cousins. Heena, her mother and Rafique Sayyed recorded their statements at Mumbra police station on Thursday and Friday.

Heena was in the news for allegedly travelling with the gangster from Mumbai to Lucknow in 2014. An inquiry found that her mobile location matched with that of Salem but Heena said her SIM card was being used her by grandfather.

Salem was first married to Mumbai-based Sumaira Jumani and later linked to actor Monica Bedi, who was extradited with him from Portugal.