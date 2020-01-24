e-paper
AC bus services from 4 metro stations to Powai in feb

AC bus services from 4 metro stations to Powai in feb

mumbai Updated: Jan 24, 2020 23:51 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
In a relief to thousands of daily commuters, AC shuttle bus services will run between four Metro stations and Powai after February 15. The Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), which runs Metro-1, has collaborated with AllMiles, a bus-aggregator, to launch the services.

A batch of 20 buses with 12-seater capacity will be running from Ghatkopar, Saki Naka, Western Express Highway and Jagruti Nagar Metro stations.

Utkarsh Dabhade, managing director and chief executive officer, AllMiles, said, “The main aim is to reduce the number of single-occupancy vehicles on the road and increase access to mass transport. We can do this by providing comfortable and assured last-mile connectivity options. There are close to 60,000 employees working in Powai who will benefit from these services.”

The buses will run in the peak hours of 8am-12pm and 5pm-8pm. Buses will initially be available at a frequency of 15 minutes. The company is in the process of locating three pick-up and drop zones within Powai.

An MMOPL spokesperson confirmed that the company has been issued a letter to start the services from the Metro stations.

In 2019, it had initiated bus services between the WEH metro station and Goregaon.

