Acting on Supriya Sule’s complaint, taxi driver held in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 00:31 IST

Baramati MP and daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Supriya Sule got a taxi driver arrested for allegedly trying to solicit passengers from inside a train at Dadar railway station, without a licence and uniform.

According to CR spokesperson Shivaji Sutar, Sule, while travelling by Devnagri Express on Wednesday, noticed that a taxi driver was trying to get passengers. “Witnessed a strange experience at Dadar station. A man by the name of Kuljit Singh Malhotra entered the train and was touting for taxi service. Despite a refusal twice, he blocked my path, harassed me and shamelessly even posed for the photo,” Sule tweeted.

After her tweet, in which she tagged the railway ministry, the railway officials intercepted the accused, identified as Kuljit Singh Malhotra, 42. “If touting is permitted under the law, then it cannot and should not be permitted within train stations or airports, and only at designated taxi stands,” Sule said in her tweet.

Malhotra was taken to the RPF station and fined ₹260 for entering station without ticket. The Matunga traffic police also fined him ₹600 for not wearing uniform or carrying a batch and not possessing a licence. He was arrested for creating nuisance.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 00:31 IST