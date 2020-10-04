Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai come down after a spike last month

mumbai

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 09:39 IST

After a brief spike in the middle of September, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has now dropped to an average of 27,000 this week. A fortnight ago, the number of active cases had peaked at 34,136 on September 18, the highest number of active cases recorded in Mumbai since the beginning of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in March.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has shot back up to 82% after it briefly dropped to 77% in mid-September. Active Covid-19 cases are the number of on-bed patients that are receiving treatment at present. As of now, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai is 28,412. The lowest number of active cases recorded since the outbreak is around 17, 000 in mid-August.

Civic officials say that one of the significant factors for better recovery of Covid-19 patients is that the treatment protocol nowadays is defined; there was a lot of uncertainty during the initial stages of the outbreak.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of health, said, “Firstly, people have become much more sensitive in terms of getting admitted quickly after developing Covid-19 symptoms which helps in faster recovery. We are following all protocols stringently and there is less or no uncertainty left with regard to the treatment protocol. This has also been a major factor in better recovery.”

As of Saturday, about 173,000 Covid-19 patients had recovered in the city.

While there has been a fall in the n umber of active cases, the number of fresh cases in on the rise with more than 2,000 cases being reported in Mumbai on a daily basis since the second week of September. On Saturday, the city recorded 2, 402 fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day, and the total number of cases in Mumbai is now 212,462. There have been 9,060 deaths in Mumbai due to Covid-19 so far. The mortality rate is down to 4.2% from 5.7% in July.