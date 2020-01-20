Activists join in to save Aarey Colony

mumbai

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 00:03 IST

On Sunday, as runners participated in the Mumbai Marathon, nature lovers and environmental activists from across the city gathered at different locations on the race route to protest the construction of the Metro car shed at Aarey Milk Colony and the coastal road project.

Some members also participated in the run, following which they stood with placards at Marine Drive. “The entire ecosystem of Aarey forest is watching with bated breath and so are we, the citizens of India. We want to remind the authorities that we won’t back down unless and until our beloved, pristine forest is out of danger and restored,” said Harshad Tambe, a Save Aarey activist.

Apart from these activists, several participants of the Dream Run (5.9km) also choose to speak up about conserving the environment.

Prakash Nadar, trustee of Pehchaan charitable trust, participated in the Champions with Disability run with his family, wearing an oxygen mask and carrying a “Save the Earth” placard.

“There is a study which shows that in the year 2050, our entire Mumbai will be submerged. When there won’t be Mumbai, how will we have a marathon? This is why we need to work to protect our environment right now. I want my children to learn and know the same,” said Nadar.