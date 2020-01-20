e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Activists join in to save Aarey Colony

Activists join in to save Aarey Colony

mumbai Updated: Jan 20, 2020 00:03 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

On Sunday, as runners participated in the Mumbai Marathon, nature lovers and environmental activists from across the city gathered at different locations on the race route to protest the construction of the Metro car shed at Aarey Milk Colony and the coastal road project.

Some members also participated in the run, following which they stood with placards at Marine Drive. “The entire ecosystem of Aarey forest is watching with bated breath and so are we, the citizens of India. We want to remind the authorities that we won’t back down unless and until our beloved, pristine forest is out of danger and restored,” said Harshad Tambe, a Save Aarey activist.

Apart from these activists, several participants of the Dream Run (5.9km) also choose to speak up about conserving the environment.

Prakash Nadar, trustee of Pehchaan charitable trust, participated in the Champions with Disability run with his family, wearing an oxygen mask and carrying a “Save the Earth” placard.

“There is a study which shows that in the year 2050, our entire Mumbai will be submerged. When there won’t be Mumbai, how will we have a marathon? This is why we need to work to protect our environment right now. I want my children to learn and know the same,” said Nadar.

top news
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News