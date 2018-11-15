Actor Akshara Haasan’s friend to be quizzed by police in leaked photos case

The Versova police will summon a friend of Kamal Haasan’s daughter and actor Akshara Haasan, who was the only one in possession of Akshara’s private photos.

The police had registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly leaking her private photos.

Police said Akshara was using an iphone 6 in 2013, which had the photos.

“Her friend too was in possession of those photos. Akshara’s phone had fallen into water and gone defunct. She had then bought a new phone. We will be summoning the friend for questioning. However, we are yet to investigate if he is the accused,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

The actress had put out a statement on Twitter and reached out to Mumbai police and the cyber cell. Police said they have formed a team which specialises in tracking cybercrime and are trying to locate the accused.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 08:54 IST