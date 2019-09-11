After Aarey, MMRDA looks at Wadala for Metro-6 casting yard

mumbai

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 00:13 IST

Following reports of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) seeking more land at Aarey to build a casting yard for Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli) at Aarey, officials said they are now looking for land in Wadala instead.

Dilip Kawathkar, joint projects director, MMRDA, said, “We were considering Aarey earlier but now we are trying to get land at Wadala.” Kawathkar said MMRDA requires 28,813 square metres of land to set up a casting yard.

MMRDA also released a statement saying it had sought two plots along the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). However, with alternate arrangements at Wadala, a lot measuring 1,500 square metre along JVLR (already in use for construction) will be used as a yard. “No land is required at Aarey for line 6,” the statement read. MMRDA is the special planning authority for Wadala.

Metro-6 is a 14.5km corridor which is currently under construction.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 00:13 IST