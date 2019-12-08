After artists’ plaints, civic body likely to install mobile jammers in auditoriums

mumbai

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 01:24 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may soon install mobile jammers inside civic-run auditoriums and theatres following complaints from several artists that they get disturbed during programmes or plays as mobile phones of viewers keep ringing.

BMC owns and operates five auditoriums in the city, where Marathi, Gujarati and Hindi plays are held. Artists have been demanding jammers inside theatres for a couple of years to ensure they are not disturbed by ringing phones. In the past, Marathi actors Subodh Bhave and Sumeet Raghavan have taken to social media to express their displeasure over the same.

The five auditoriums are Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagriha in Vile Parle, Prabodhankar Thackeray Rangmanch in Shivadi, Swarsamrat Kundanlal Saigal Open Air Theatre in Malad, Prabodhankar Keshav Sitaram Thackeray Natyamandir in Borivli and Mahakavi Kalidas Natyagruha in Mulund.

Sheetal Mhatre, Shiv Sena corporator and chairman of BMC’s law committee, had moved a proposal to install mobile jammers inside BMC-run theatres recently. The civic administration replied to the proposal saying it can be implemented after taking permission from the central government and a written assurance from the organisers that they will be responsible in case of any emergency situation once jammers are installed.

The civic body also proposed a call for suggestions and objections regarding the proposal from public and organisers. Mhatre said, “The proposal will come up for discussion on Tuesday in BMC’s law committee. It is optional for organisers to activate jammers. It will not be a compulsion for all.”