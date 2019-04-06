After citizens’ objections, BMC stays proposal that will hit 2,370 trees

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put on hold 14 proposals to cut and transplant 2,370 trees across the city following citizens’ objection. The garden department of BMC has now asked the concerned authorities to revise the proposals.

The garden department had received 14 proposals, to cut 804 trees and transplant 1,566 trees, from various BMC departments and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. Of the total 2,370 trees, 836 are required to be cut to construct Metro 2B stations and a car depot; 842 for a hospital in Kandivli (West); 133 to set up a Green Wheel project along water pipelines; 201 to construct flyovers in Borivli, Versova and Vikhroli; 147 for a drain in Kandivli; 67 for road improvement in Bhandup; 37 to build a sewage treatment and pumping station at Powai lake; 43 to build staff quarters in Chembur; and 64 to build a private building in Chembur.

The garden department, which had sought citizens’ suggestions and objections, received 80 responses. “Three complainants appeared at the hearing, but more than 70 to 80 objections were filed online. Considering them, we sent back the proposals, along with suggestions and objections to save more trees,” said a senior civic official from the bridges department.

The revised proposals will then be sent to the tree authority for approval. Currently, the authority is not active owing to a stay by the Bombay high court. The BMC recently approved names of four independent experts to be included in the panel. The high court is yet to give a final nod to the names.

