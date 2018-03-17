After Kalyan, fire breaks out inside dumping ground at Ambernath

A fire broke out inside the dumping ground at Ambernath on Saturday, releasing thick smoke and polluting the surrounding localities.

Ambernath is located around 48km from Mumbai city and is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Two fire tenders are at the spot trying to douse the blaze. “We received a call in the afternoon about the fire. We have sent two fire tenders to control it,” said Bhagwat Sonawane, fire officer, Ambernath Municipal Corporation.

There are fires at this dumping ground regularly, Sonawane added.

Residents from areas close to the dump yard have started complaining of breathing trouble.“We have not been able to open our windows as there’s thick smoke all around. It is now making us feel breathless,” said Ramchandra Dinankar, 66, who lives in Shiv Shakti chawl, close to the ground. “This is not the first time the dump yard has caught fire.In the past few months, there have been regular fires in the dumping ground. I have developed breathing issues recently because of this.”

Residents said the thick smoke has slowly started to spread over all of Ambernath. “People here are facing various health issues because of the dumping ground. I have been sending images and videos of the fires in the dumping ground for the past one month, but there is no response from authorities,” said Satyajit Burman, social activist and founder member of Ambernath Citizens’ Forum.

Located in Ambernath (east), along Badlapur pipeline road, the dumping ground, spread over 30 acres, has been a bone of contention between locals and authorities for over a decade. Residents have held protests several times, demanding its closure.

Just a day earlier, on Friday, officials with Ambernath Municipal Corporation had met and decided to regularly water the dump yard to control the heat and avoid fires, following reports of frequent fires at Kalyan’s Adharwadi dumping ground. “We decided to put up two pumps at the nullah and well near the dump yard to wet the dump yard regularly and control the heat,” Sonawane said.

The Adharwadi dumping ground has reported fires thrice in a week now. Soon after these incidents, Kalyan-Dombivli civic chief P Velarasu was transferred.