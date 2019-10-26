After MNS increases vote bank, NCP eyes alliance in Thane

mumbai

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 01:21 IST

Thane

The increase in voting percent for Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Thane city limits this election may pave way for a new alliance in the civic polls to be held in the next three years.

MNS, which secured 8,372 votes in the last Assembly elections from Thane city, increased its vote bank to almost 72,874 votes this election.

The increase has not only boosted party workers’ morale but also paved way for an alliance.

NCP is also considering MNS as an ally in the next elections in Thane and Kalyan.

The two parties have decided to conduct a meeting after Diwali to formulate a plan to put a spanner in the ruling party’s plan to win over the Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. The two party superiors will discuss the seat-sharing in the meeting, said party functionaries.

The result in Thane city and Kalyan rural will force the ruling party to rethink their strategy in the next elections. In Thane city, the BJP won and MNS too managed to grab a decent share of votes. NCP had supported MNS candidate Avinash Jadhav in this constituency. With the NCP, MNS and Congress fighting together, Jadhav bagged a whopping 72,874 votes. This was the only seat in Thane though were the two fought together and the results have now opened the channels for this new alliance.

NCP city president Anand Paranjpe said, “With the win of Raju Patil in Kalyan Rural, we hope to end the Sena reign in Diva in Thane civic polls. After Diwali, we will conduct a meeting with MNS and start surveying areas where MNS is strong and areas where NCP is strong. In Kalyan, MNS is stronger than NCP. Thus, they can fight on more seats.”

An MNS functionary requesting anonymity said, “It is true that the win in Kalyan rural and an increase in votes in Thane city have given us a major confidence boost. We have achieved it by working with the youth and building up trust among voters. NCP’s support too has helped.”

