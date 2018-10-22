After Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav goes on Maharashtra tour

Following in the footsteps of his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has embarked on a statewide tour that will cover all the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra and gear up his party for the 2019 elections.

Thackeray has decided to cover all the constituencies in five or six phases starting from Sunday and stretch his schedule into January next year.

The Sena chief will also hold rallies in some of the constituencies and look to boost the morale of Sena cadre through direct interactions with them.

Sena MP, Vinayak Raut, believes this tour will indeed strengthen the party outfit. “Uddhav saheb will tour the state in the next three months and virtually hold a rally in every Lok Sabha constituency. He will interact with workers and this is part of preparations for the ensuing elections,” he said.

In his first phase, Thackeray will tour for three days and cover seven constituencies including Shirdi, Latur and Beed, and address rallies.

On Sunday, Thackeray threw barbs at the BJP-led Centre and state government from Shirdi, saying he will continue opposing their wrong policies despite being its ally.

“Not a single farmer has benefitted from the loan-waiver scheme declared by the state government. Should I not highlight this?” he asked the crowds. He said the BJP should declare that their promise of constructing the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya was an election stunt.

In the last few months, Thackeray has been stringently critical of the BJP and spares no effort to put it on the mat. Recently, he declared that he would visit Ayodhya on November 25 and his party would not ally with the BJP in the forthcoming elections. In all his speeches so far, Thackeray has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his government thrives on lies.

His cousin and arch-rival Raj Thackeray is also on a state tour and currently in the Vidarbha region, holding meetings with his party workers. Raj, however, is not holding any rallies.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 00:04 IST