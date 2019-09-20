After state’s holiday notice, most aided schools in Mumbai remain shut

mumbai

With the state education department declaring a precautionary holiday to schools and junior colleges owing to the heavy rain alert, most aided institutes in the city remained shut on Thursday.

The weather bureau on Wednesday issued a red alert warning, with a forecast of extremely heavy rain across Mumbai and Raigad districts on Thursday. The weather bureau later downgraded its red warning for Thane to an ‘orange alert’.

On late Wednesday night, state education minister Ashish Shelar tweeted: “In view of heavy rainfall forecasts as a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions.”

“We were told by the education officers to give a holiday and we followed their orders. It did not rain, but as holiday was already declared, there was nothing we could do. We will now try and compensate on the lost classes in the coming days to ensure the syllabus is completed,” said Swapna Trailokya, principal, Parle Tilak Vidyalaya, Vile Parle.

Most private schools, however, remained open, as they decided to take a call in the morning.

Rohan Bhatt, trustee, Children’s Academy Group of schools, said, “We kept the school open as it was not raining.”

“The school informed us that regular classes would be held. Even the buses plied as usual,” said Abha Mehta, a Borivli-based parent.

