e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / After technical glitches, 84% Mumbai university’s IDOL students appear for re-examination on Monday

After technical glitches, 84% Mumbai university’s IDOL students appear for re-examination on Monday

mumbai Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:14 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
         

The rescheduled exams for regular students of the distance education wing of University of Mumbai (MU) commenced on Monday. Of the10,000 third year Bachelor in Arts (BA) and Bachelor in Commerce (BCom) students of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) registered to appear for their final year (summer 2020) exams, 84.07% students appeared for the first exam on Monday.

“The university has taken all precautions to ensure students are not affected anymore. Over 8,000 students appeared for six rounds of mock tests earlier in the last few days and were prepared for the online exam,” said a statement released by IDOL late on Sunday. It further stated that those students who had managed to successfully appear for and complete their exams held on October 3 and 6 in the previous session will not have to compulsorily appear for the exam in the current session.

The exams had to be rescheduled after the first session in the first week of October was marred by technical glitches. Around 9,000 third-year Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) students were unable to appear for the tests online.

While the rescheduled backlog exams were held on Google forms on October 19, 20 and 21, the exams are now being conducted by a new service provider hired by the university last week.

The contract with the original exam service provider, LittleMORE Innovation Labs, was cancelled after the incident. The university approved a new service provider, Pune-based Splashgain Technology Solutions last week to henceforth conduct the online exams.

In a press conference held virtually last week, state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant stated that all instances of university students not being able to appear for their online exams in the month of October due to technical glitches will be investigated by a special fact-finding committee. This also includes the incident of the first week of October which left thousands of students from IDOL anxious and unable to appear for their final year exams left students more stressed.

The second-year Master of Arts (MA) exam will commence from November 2, while the Master of Commerce (MCom) exams will start on November 6.

top news
Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
‘Abductor’ boards train with 3-year-old toddler, turns out to be her father
‘Abductor’ boards train with 3-year-old toddler, turns out to be her father
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In