After two-month-old’s death, KEM Hospital staff booked for negligence

mumbai

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:08 IST

Following the death of two-month-old Prince Rajbhar on Friday, the Mumbai Police have invoked section 304 (A) – causing death by negligence – of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against officials of King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital.

Bhoiwada police has sent a report to a nearby magistrate court informing the death of the child and added section 304 (A) of the IPC in the case.

Based on a complaint lodged by the infant’s father Pannelal Rajbhar, Bhoiwada police had registered a first information report (FIR) on November 13 against those responsible from KEM Hospital, under section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.

Vinod Kamble, senior police inspector of Bhoiwada police station, said, “We have added section 304 (A) in the case.”

In his complaint, Rajbhar had said that on November 7, his two-month-old son Prince was in the paediatric intensive care unit and hooked to an ECG machine, the nodes of which caught fire around 2:50am.

In the early hours of Friday, Prince died due to cardiac arrest.

Last week, the police had asked KEM Hospital about the working procedure followed by hospital staff and those responsible for the maintenance of the ECG machine and the ICU. The ECG machine and monitor from the hospital were seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

The police also asked the Mumbai Fire Brigade and BEST to file a report on the cause of the fire of November 7.