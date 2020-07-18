e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / After Vistara, IndiGo allows single passenger to book two seats

After Vistara, IndiGo allows single passenger to book two seats

mumbai Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:20 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

Starting July 24, low-cost airline IndiGo, through its newly introduced ‘6E double booking’ scheme, will allow fliers to book air tickets for twin seats from the airline’s website. With this, IndiGo became the second airline to provide the facility to passengers.

Earlier this month, full-service carrier Vistara had announced the same scheme without any extra charges other than the ticket cost of the second seat.

The facility is meant to target passengers who are worried about their safety during air travel owing to the Covid-19 outbreak and would prefer to have additional space between themselves and other fliers.

IndiGo clarified that the scheme will not be available through travel portals, IndiGo call centre, airport counters, or as an option after booking a single seat.

The budget airline will charge an airline component and Goods and Service Tax with no additional airport charges. According to airline officials, the second seat will be priced at a lower rate than the total fare paid for the primary seat.

“The charges for the extra seat will be effective up to 25% of the original booking cost,” IndiGo stated. Seat selection charges under this scheme will be applicable for both seats.

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, IndiGo, said, “Even though air travel is the safest mode of travel at this point, we understand the customers’ emotional need for safety. We had been receiving such requests and are happy to introduce the option to book two seats for a single passenger, to ensure additional safety. 6E double seat will provide a stress-free flying experience to our customers.”

The airline said that any changes and cancellation charges (based on the type of fare) will apply to the extra seat.

“The extra seat booking will not entitle customers to additional baggage allowance. The extra seat can also be used by passengers travelling with a large musical instrument, a child’s car seat, or for special seating needs due to personal comfort, size or disability,” stated the airline.

top news
‘Multilateralism with reformed UN at its centre can meet human aspirations’: PM Modi
‘Multilateralism with reformed UN at its centre can meet human aspirations’: PM Modi
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Cuttack’s ‘Gold Man’ gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident
Cuttack’s ‘Gold Man’ gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In