Again? Mumbai airport least punctual among four metros in February, says DGCA report

The Mumbai airport fared the worst among four metros in terms of flight punctuality. This is perhaps the worst on-time performance (OTP) recorded by the Mumbai airport in February in the last three years.

The Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on-time performance of Indian airlines was lowest in the domestic sector in Mumbai in February. OTP refers to arrival and departure within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

In Mumbai, 48.9% of SpiceJet flights were on time, while Vistara was at the bottom at 34.5%. All Indian carriers performed much better in Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Air India’s OTP dropped to 45.6% in February from 59.1% in the same period last year. For SpiceJet, the fall was even steep — from 75.2% to 48.9%.

The OTP of airlines in the domestic sector was the worst in Mumbai in 2017. GoAir had the lowest OTP at 70.5%, while Vistara had the highest at 84.6% in Mumbai in 2017. In 2015, the lowest OTP of 67.3% was reported by Air India and maximum (80.5%) by Spicejet. The Mumbai airport has cross runways, which restrict traffic as only one runway can be used at a time. This lowers the number of flight movements. Experts insisted that it was unfair to compare Mumbai’s space-crunched airport with those in other metros.

Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) was not available for a comment.

Aviation expert Vipul Saxena said, “Insufficient rapid exit taxiways, paucity of parking bays for wide bodied aircraft, reduced length of the main runway and longer approach paths owing to high-rises are various constraints. A special performance bench mark study should be done for the Mumbai airport. Ideally, a performance benchmark study of all metro airports should be done before the comparative study.”

Minister of state Jayant Sinha in January said the Mumbai airport remains the most bottlenecked single-runway airport, undermining the aviation growth.