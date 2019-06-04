Ahead of polls, CM, ministers scout for feedback from public

Gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he and his cabinet ministers would interact with residents to get “real time” feedback and monitor public work.

“The Delhi cabinet, including the chief minister, would be on the ground, among the people to know their problems and solve them. The cabinet would also take stock of the government facilities like hospitals, schools, clinics, public dealing offices, etc and get a first-hand account of their functioning. This will help the government know the problems at the grassroots and devise public-oriented solutions,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government said in a press statement.

Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, have already launched the initiative. On Saturday and Sunday, Kejriwal led door-to-door rallies in localities such as Deoli and Tughlakabad where he addressed multiple local issues. Sisodia, on the other hand, visited seven schools around the same time.

In the next few weeks, Kejriwal will visit sites of multiple flagship projects of the current government other than localities in the city, the statement said.

By Tuesday, all cabinet ministers will meet people to address issues as per their portfolios.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot will be making surprise checks at transport authorities. Food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain has been entrusted with surprise checks at ration shops, the statement said.

Delhi labour minister Gopal Rai will focus on labour issues, while social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has been entrusted with inspecting old-age homes, homes for specially abled and challenged people, halfway homes, beggar homes, rehabilitation centres, schools and hostels for persons with disabilities, etc, the statement said.

