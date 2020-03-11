AI pilots: Exempt crew from blood-alcohol test

mumbai

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:44 IST

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Air India Boeing fleet’s pilots’ body– Indian Pilots Guild (IPG), has urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to exempt pilots from the mandatory pre- and post-flight breath analyser (BA) test.

In a letter to Arun Kumar, director-general of DGCA on Tuesday, IPG pointed out that the testing equipment might carry the Covid-19 virus that could spread to the crew.

According to DGCA civil aviation rules (CAR), it is mandatory for all pilots to undergo the BA test before take-off and after landing. Air India has around 1,600 pilots, of which around 800 operate only on the Boeing aircraft.

The letter written to Kumar read: “While this epidemic lasts, mass use of any equipment without proper sterilisation, compounds the possibility of propagation of this deadly virus through any individual during early incubation of the virus.”

Citing an example, IPG requested the aviation regulator to exempt its pilots from the BA test. It said, “Recently, cognisance of this was taken by your good office and communicated to all operators on February 7, under which operating crew out of Kerala were exempted from breath analysers. We request similar directions be issued to stop the pre-flight medical examination until such time as the situation normalises.” Recently, the aviation regulator asked doctors and paramedics to check airport staff for symptoms of coronavirus before conducting the BA test. If a staff member is found with symptoms he/she will be removed from duty till recovered.