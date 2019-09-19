AI pilots write to home minister over salary dues

mumbai

Even as the government is in the process of discussing the privatisation of national carrier Air India, the airline’s pilots have petitioned the Centre to credit their salary dues.

The Indian Commercial Pilot’s Association (ICPA), which represents Air India’s pilots, has written a letter to home minister Amit Shah, requesting that the

government clear their pending dues.

“We are confident that any decisions made would be in the best interest of the nation, keeping in mind the role Air India has performed all these years...,” the letter, written on Wednesday, stated.

“Our hard earned money, amounting to 25% for four years, is being withheld illegally. Undertakings by the Government of India and the management of Air India, to return our pending dues have been submitted in the Supreme Court,” it read.

A group of ministers (GoM), headed by Shah, and consisting of Hardeep Singh Puri, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, met on Thursday to discuss privatisation of the national carrier.

