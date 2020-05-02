e-paper
AICTE directs colleges to grant provisional admissions to students

mumbai Updated: May 02, 2020 19:27 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
With the national lockdown extended by two weeks, management colleges across the country have been directed to grant provisional admissions to candidates whose undergraduate examinations have either not yet been conducted or results declared. Colleges will not be allowed to hike their fees for the academic year 2020-21. The directives were issued by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) on Friday.

The new academic session is deemed to start on August 1 according to the notification issued by AICTE secretary Rajiv Kumar. “The institutions shall not hike the admission fees or other fees for the academic year 2020-21 and also should not force the selected candidates to pay advance fees during the lockdown,” read the notification.

The regulatory body has asked institutes offering postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM) and post-graduate certificate programmes (PGCM) to confirm admissions of candidates on a provisional basis. The candidates will have to submit the proof of completion of their undergraduate studies by December 31.

As for starting classes, institutions may choose to start online classes and shift gradually to physical teaching mode based on the revised academic calendar issued by the AICTE. However, institutions in red zones (as identified by state government bodies) will be exempt from the new academic calendar. These institutes will be allowed to start and end the new academic year according to the prevailing situations, said the regulatory body.

For existing students, if examinations for the first year could not be conducted before the lockdown, the colleges have been advised to follow the University Grants Commission (UGC) plan for promoting students to higher classes. On April 29, the UGC had announced the annual examination details and a new academic calendar. According to the plan, students in intermediate classes were to be graded based on the internal assessment of the present and previous semester.

