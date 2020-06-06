e-paper
All shops in Kalyan-Dombivli open shutters, civic officials show rulebook

Many people came out to shop after shops opened after two months

mumbai Updated: Jun 06, 2020 01:57 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Shops reopen at Ulhasnagar camp no 5 on Friday.
Shops in Kalyan-Dombivli were opened on both sides of the roads on Friday morning as shopkeepers were confused.

“There was lot of confusion among shopkeepers on the rules. Shops were opened on both sides of the roads in the morning and later police and civic officials arrived and allowed only shops on one side of the road to open,” said Rakesh Mutha, president of Shopkeepers’ Association, Kalyan (West).

Ulhasnagar saw the same problem as shops started opening and people came out to shop. Ulhasnagar camp no 5 saw lot of people out on Friday morning as shops reopened.

“Since it has started raining, I wanted to buy plastic sheets for my balcony.The market was crowded but all of them had taken safety precaution,”said Gaurav Surve,39, a residents of Ulhasnagar.

A day before the unlocking phase began, shopkeepers approached the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), asking to allow shops open based on their categories and not odd-even basis.

A senior official from KDMC said, “The shopkeepers’ association wanted to allow shops to open as per their categories. We told them that it was not possible because these are guidelines from the state. There was confusion among shop owners which our officials and the police are trying to clear out.”

