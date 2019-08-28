Ambedkar sets Aug 31 deadline for Congress

mumbai

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 00:35 IST

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar gave the Congress time till August 31 to decide on the alliance. Ambedkar, who recently upped his offer to 144 seats from the earlier 40, said he cannot wait indefinitely for the Congress’s response.

“We can talk to AIMIM, our ally, and decide on the seats only after the Congress clears its position,” said Ambedkar.

The Congress has been stressing that it wants to tie up with the VBA to avoid division of votes, like during the recent Lok Sabha polls, where the BJP-Shiv Sena benefitted from the split. However, it said it was not satisfied with 144 seats and expected a serious proposal from the VBA.

Ambedkar, however, defended the plan saying it was the best offer considering the current strength of the party.

