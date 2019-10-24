e-paper
Angrakha instead of gowns at MU convocation, only for staff

Priyanka Sahoo
Starting this year, faculty members and administrative officers of the University of Mumbai (MU) will wear traditional Maharashtrian attire at the annual convocation ceremony. The management council of MU on Wednesday approved the plan to change the convocation attire from white robes to traditional wear.

Members of the faculty and administrative wings traditionally have donned white gowns, mimicking the colonial-style black robes. The new uniform will consist of a Shivkalin angrakha – an upper garment worn by Maratha warrior Shivaji Bhonsle. The angrakha will be bordered with a traditional Paithani weave. To complete the look, faculty members will wear red headgear similar to the one donned by Bombay philanthropist Nana Shunker Sheth.

This new dress code will apply to the 100-plus women and men faculty members and administrative staff participating in the convocation procession, including chancellor Bhagatsingh Koshiyari and vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar.

The idea to change the convocation dress was discussed last year and the university’s academic council approved the plan last month. An expert committee was set up to design the attire.

“The fabric for the new robes will be purchased from Khadi Gram Udyog Emporium,” the varsity said in a statement.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:23 IST

