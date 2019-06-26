Angry over torn ₹10 note, vendor stabs man to death in Mumbai

Angry that a customer gave him a torn ₹10 note, a 25-year-old vegetable vendor allegedly stabbed him to death in Dadar on Monday evening. The arrested accused, Sonilal Sukhdev Mahanto, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the police, Hanif Mohammed Aslam Siddique, 36, a carpenter, stopped at Dadar to buy vegetables from Mahanto when was on his way back home to Saki Naka from workplace in Charni Road.

Siddique gave a torn ₹10 note to Mahanto, which he refused to accept. The argument soon turned heated, and in a fit of rage, Mahanto took out a knife and stabbed Siddique twice, said police.

Siddique suffered injuries to his left ear and chest, and was rushed to Sion hospital. He died during treatment.

Mahanto fled and a team was formed to search him.

“He was arrested from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Tuesday, when he was about to board a train to his native village in West Bengal. He was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody till June 29,” said an officer from Shivaji Park police station.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 00:44 IST