Another round of admissions for FYJC as 97K seats vacant

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:30 IST

The state education department on Thursday announced an additional admissions round on first-come-first-served (FCFS) basis, as 97,000 first year junior college (FYJC) seats still remain vacant in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) even after five rounds. The department will conduct these admissions in three phases between September 3 and 17.

While the state had said that the FYJC admissions had concluded on Wednesday, the additional round will give a final chance to students who may have missed getting a seat owing to various reasons.

Education department officials said the FCFS round will benefit students who will pass their Class 10 supplementary exams, the results of which will be declared at 1pm on Friday.

“Apart from them, students who missed registering for the process earlier can now do so,” said an official from the state education department.

The admissions in the upcoming round will be carried in three phases – students with 60% and above, students with 35% and above and students who have got an ATKT in their board exams.

Students who wish to cancel their admissions will be allowed to do so on August 31. “During this time, colleges can also surrender their quota seats if they wish to,” the official said.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 23:30 IST