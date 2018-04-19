Anti-encroachment drive not a priority, says new Panvel civic body chief

Even as residents are getting over the shock of Sudhakar Shinde’s transfer, the new commissioner of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Ganesh Deshmukh, took charge on Wednesday.

Making obvious that his style of functioning will be different from that of his predecessor Sudhakar Shinde, Deshmukh said that the anti-encroachment drive is not a priority for him.

“Anti-encroachment drive is just one of the 100 actions that have to be taken. Alternatives should be prepared first,” said Deshmukh, after meeting department heads of the civic body.

Deshmukh was earlier posted was as municipal commissioner of Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation.

“Nanded is 500 km distant from Panvel. Had I been closer, I would have known about the issues of this city. However, there is implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission, Amrut Yojana and people’s issues such as water supply that are common to civic bodies, that I will be looking into,” he said.

Shinde, who was abruptly transferred on Monday, was conspicuous by his absence for the formal handover.

Deshmukh said, “The meeting with the HODs was to get to know each of them, find out what responsibilities they are in charge of and understand the priorities and issues of the city. Here, there is an additional issue of the gram panchayats that have been included in the corporation.”

Asked about the encroachments and illegal structures in the city, which had been especially targeted by Shinde during his tenure, Deshmukh said, “It should be done for a reason such as a road or drainage network. If a road is required under the development plan, then a proper planning has to be done, the area demarcated and then structures should be removed if they are on the way.”

He said, “We will, of course, continue the good work done during the tenure of Sudhakar Shinde.”

On relations with the elected representatives

Questioned on the tussle between the administration and elected representative during Shinde’s tenure and his approach on it, Deshmukh said, “I will take stock of what differences existed and then take requisite steps. In a democracy, one has to take into account the say of the elected representatives. At the same time, you also have to follow what the law says and then act accordingly.”

On Shinde’s absence

Not reading much in Shinde’s absence, Gaikwad said, “Someone is unwell in his family and hence he could not be present for the formal handover. There is a provision in law for taking over charge in the absence of the predecessor and so this is not really an issue.”

KNOW YOUR CIVIC CHIEF

Ganesh Deshmukh, a Class 1 officer, was promoted and posted as Nanded Waghala City Municipal Commissioner on May 3, 2017.

Prior to that, he served as acting municipal commissioner of Kolhapur municipal corporation and also as its deputy municipal commissioner. He had earlier been posted at Ambernath, Kalyan-Dombivli and Mira-Bhayander municipal corporations as deputy municipal commissioner. He has served in the state urban development department for around 23 years.