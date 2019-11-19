Anti-terrorism squad arrests man with country-made pistol, 2 live rounds

mumbai

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:44 IST

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a 28-year-old man carrying a country-made pistol and two live rounds at Cotton Green railway station on Sunday night.

The accused, Razik Merchant alias Chikna, a resident of Dongri, runs a protein supplement business.

He was arrested based on a tip-off to the ATS.

A trap was laid and Merchant was arrested after he was found in possession of the weapon. ATS officers said that Merchant was wanted in a drug case registered at Amboli police

station in 2017, and has a case registered against him at Dongri police station.

ATS officers said that since 2016, Merchant had visited Dubai and Saudi Arabia on many occasions.

They are now attempting to verify the purpose of his trips and plan to investigate possible links with international drug dealers.