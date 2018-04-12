Anticipatory bail to Mumbai-based builder booked in Dilip Kumar case

The sessions court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Sameer Bhojwani booked for cheating Bollywood actors Saira Bano and Dilip Kumar.

The couple had filed a complaint against him for allegedly cheating them and forging the property documents of a plot leased by Kumar. In December 2017, Bano had claimed that the developer was harassing and threatening them over the plot in Pali Hill, Bandra (West).

The defense pleaded that it’s a case based on documentary evidence and his custodial interrogation is not needed. While the special public prosecutor Raja Thakre objected the plea saying that he has played a crucial role and his questioning is needed to unearth the conspiracy.

The court granted him anticipatory bail on Wednesday on the condition that he should cooperate with the investigation.