Anurag Kashyap appears before police for questioning in alleged sexual assault case

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 12:19 IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reached Versova police station Thursday morning to record his statement in connection with the alleged sexual assault case filed by a 30-year-old actor. On Tuesday, Mumbai police had asked Kashyap to be present at the police station to join the probe.

Kashyap reached Versova police station with his advocate at around 10am. Police personnel were deployed outside the police station. After Kashyap’s car entered the police station’s premises, officials closed the police station’s gate and only those called in by police or there to register a complaint were allowed entry. Meanwhile, Versova police officials have taken the woman actor, the complainant in the case, to Cooper hospital for her medical examination.

On September 22, Mumbai Police had filed a first information report (FIR) against Kashyap after the complainant had accused him of sexual misconduct in 2013.

The complainant stated in her FIR that Kashyap had called her to his flat on Yari road in Andheri (West) in August 2013 to have a discussion about casting her in one of his upcoming films. Kashyap had allegedly sexually assaulted her there.

She filed a case against Kashyap under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Versova police station on September 22.