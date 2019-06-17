Applications for Mumbai University courses dip; BCom remains favourite

The number of students taking up undergraduate (UG) courses in non-professional streams at the University of Mumbai (MU) continues to dwindle.

This year, the MU saw 2.62 lakh unique applications for such courses, down from 2.75 lakh applications last year and 3.32 lakh applications in 2017-18.

Non-professional students pursue their degrees in liberal courses such as arts, commerce, basic sciences, humanities, social work and fine arts.

The total number of applications for various college-course combinations is 7.84 lakh, down from 8.55 lakh and 9.9 lakh, in the last two years, respectively. Students are allowed to make multiple applications.

Except for BA and BSc Computer Science, the demand for all the courses has dipped.

Data released by the varsity show that BCom continues to be the most popular course at the varsity, with 2.16 lakh applications for the course, followed by Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), with 1.44 lakh applications. Last year, these two courses received 2.49 lakh and 1.47 lakh applications respectively.

In the Arts stream, BA recorded the highest number of applications at 55,907, followed by a bachelor of mass media (BMM) at 51,079. Last year, 55,662 applicants had opted for BA.

Science was the only stream where BSc Information Technology (IT), a self-financed course, attracted more applications (62,058) than a traditional course, BSc (57,859).

The varsity received 34,787 applications for BSc Computer Science, 508.

On Monday, the MU affiliated colleges will publish the first merit list of all degree programmes.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 00:13 IST