Arm and leg found in a suitcase on Mahim beach; probe on

mumbai Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:31 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

A case was registered against unidentified persons after a suitcase containing human limbs was found on the shore near Mahim Dargah on Monday. The Mahim police are searching for the rest of the body and trying to identify the victim.

According to the police, they received a call from a citizen around 6.40pm on Monday alerting them that a suitcase was washed ashore on the beach behind Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah, Mahim. “There was a left hand till shoulder and a right leg, including pieces of private parts in a black plastic bag,” said a police officer.

A case was registered under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC.

“We have not found any clue yet and are in search of other parts of the body. We have informed all police stations across Mumbai and its suburbs to get some clues to identify the victim. We are in search of the accused and our detection staff are working to solve the case at the earliest,” said a police officer.

