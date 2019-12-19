Armyman’s flat at Airoli broken into, valuables worth ₹2.37L stolen

mumbai

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:06 IST

Navi Mumbai

Thieves broke into a retired Armyman’s Airoli apartment on Monday and stole valuables worth ₹2.37 lakh .

The police said the incident took place on Monday at the two-BHK apartment in Airoli where the retired army solider Bhalerao Sapkal, 71, lives with his wife, 68.

On Monday, Sapkal and his wife went out with their relatives around 3.30 pm. When the couple returned around 8.30pm, they found the lock broken. “The door was left ajar and when we entered the room, we saw our belongings strewn around the house. The burglars stole valuables,” Sapkal told the police in his complaint.

The accused took away his five army medals, ₹98,000 cash, gold jewellery and a branded watch.

The police said the suspects stole valuables worth ₹2.37 lakh from the apartment. No arrest have been made so far.