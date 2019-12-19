e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Armyman’s flat at Airoli broken into, valuables worth ₹2.37L stolen

Armyman’s flat at Airoli broken into, valuables worth ₹2.37L stolen

mumbai Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai

Thieves broke into a retired Armyman’s Airoli apartment on Monday and stole valuables worth ₹2.37 lakh .

The police said the incident took place on Monday at the two-BHK apartment in Airoli where the retired army solider Bhalerao Sapkal, 71, lives with his wife, 68.

On Monday, Sapkal and his wife went out with their relatives around 3.30 pm. When the couple returned around 8.30pm, they found the lock broken. “The door was left ajar and when we entered the room, we saw our belongings strewn around the house. The burglars stole valuables,” Sapkal told the police in his complaint.

The accused took away his five army medals, ₹98,000 cash, gold jewellery and a branded watch.

The police said the suspects stole valuables worth ₹2.37 lakh from the apartment. No arrest have been made so far.

top news
India, US hold 2+2 dialogue to boost strategic ties
India, US hold 2+2 dialogue to boost strategic ties
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News