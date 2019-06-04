Arrested Mumbai cyber fraudster targeted middle-aged men on dating sites

The 27-year-old accused, Ram Ashish Faujdar Singh, who has been arrested from Mughalsarai in Uttar Pradesh, scammed lakhs of rupees every month by posing as a woman on adult dating websites, the Bandra police discovered.

During the investigation, Singh revealed that he had cheated 100-200 men across the country after luring them on the website. He said the highest amount he acquired was from a middle-aged man who he cheated of ₹2 lakh. “Most men who were targeted are above 50 years of age. He would first create a fake profile on the website and then wait for his victim to accept his chat request,” said a police officer.

As soon as they would decide to meet, the accused would ask the victim to send him ₹100-200 via net banking or using a debit or credit card. He then used to send the victim a link to send the money through. The web page was a front for the accused to get the details of the victim’s account. “The moment the victim tries to pay, the site would show an error. Singh would then use the details to siphon money from the victim’s account,” the officer added.

The accused also told the police that most of his victims were from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. When asked where he learned the modus operandi, he said he spent hours on the internet trying to find scams.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 13:59 IST