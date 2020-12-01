At 24.4°C, Mumbai records second highest December minimum temperature in 11 years

mumbai

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:24 IST

The city recorded one of the warmest December night temperatures in more than a decade on Tuesday.

The Santacruz weather observatory representative of the suburbs and Mumbai recorded the second-highest minimum temperature during December in 11 years at 24.4 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Celsius above normal), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Last year, Mumbai had recorded 25.3 degrees Celsius on December 5, 2019, equaling the minimum temperature recorded on December 2, 2013, both are currently the highest in 10 years. On December 1, 2008, Mumbai had recorded 25.2 degrees Celsius. In other years (between 2009 and 2018), the highest minimum temperature ranged between 20.8 degrees Celsius and 23.6 degrees Celsius.

Santacruz also recorded one of the highest day temperatures over the past decade. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 35.8 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius. On December 3, 2019, the maximum temperature was 35.1 degrees Celsius. The highest over the past decade for the month was recorded on December 1, 2015, at 36.5 degrees Celsius. It was also 36.3 and 36.2 degrees Celsius on December 6, 2012, and December 5, 2016, respectively. However, while the all-time high maximum temperature was recorded on December 4, 1987, at 39.8 degrees Celsius, 37.7 degrees Celsius was recorded on December 6, 2008.

The weather bureau said owing to warm and dry easterly winds prevailing over the region, temperatures had increased on Tuesday. “Temperatures are expected to decline by the third week of December as a shift in wind pattern is expected by then,” said an IMD official.

Colaba weather observatory, representative of south Mumbai, recorded the minimum temperature at 25 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was 3 degree Celsius above normal while 34.2 degrees Celsius was the maximum temperature, a degree Celsius above normal.

The rise in temperatures on the first day of December comes after one of the warmest November month recorded over the past decade. The average maximum and minimum temperature last month were 34.3 and 21.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the pollutant-measuring indicator - air quality index (AQI) entered the moderate category (118) on Tuesday after two days of satisfactory air quality. Worli had the cleanest air in the city at 76 (satisfactory). Researchers said even though temperatures had increased dust carried by easterly winds combined with calm winds had led to a marginal rise in pollution. The AQI for Wednesday has been predicted to be 116 (moderate).

Highest minimum temperatures during December in Mumbai over the years

· December 1, 2020 – 24.4 degrees Celsius

· December 5 2019 – 25.3 degrees Celsius

· December 5, 2016 – 23.6 degrees Celsius

· December 2, 2013 – 25.3 degrees Celsius

· December 1, 2008 – 25.2 degrees Celsius

(Source: Weather information for Santacruz observatory by IMD)