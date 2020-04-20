At 37.8 degrees Celsius Mumbai records highest April day temperature since 2016

mumbai

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 18:55 IST

The city and suburbs recorded one of its hottest days in the last four years on Monday while the air quality was the cleanest, so far, this year.

The day temperature at the Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded its highest April maximum temperature since 2016 at 37.8 degrees Celsius, which was almost 5 degrees Celsius above normal. On April 28 2016, the maximum temperature was 38 degrees Celsius and the highest over the last 10 years was recorded on April 22, 2014 at 39 degrees Celsius. The all-time high April maximum temperature for Mumbai is 42.2 degrees Celsius on April 14, 1952. From 2017 to 2019, the maximum temperature did not surpass the 37 degree Celsius mark during April.

The maximum temperature in south Mumbai was almost 3 degrees Celsius above normal on Monday as the Colaba weather station recorded 35.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau attributed hotter conditions to seasonal weather changes. “The suburbs remained much warmer as compared to the city on Sunday and Monday. However, weather models are indicating a drop in temperatures from Tuesday onwards for the Konkan coast, including Mumbai,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department.

The night temperature in the city and suburbs was 2 degrees Celsius above normal while humidity levels were much lower than previous days at 62% in south Mumbai and 31% in the suburbs.

Location-wise maximum temperatures on Monday showed Mulund was the hottest location in the city at 38.2 degrees Celsius followed by the area around Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road at 37.2 degrees Celsius and Bhandup at 37 degrees Celsius. Akola and Washim were the hottest areas in the state at 42.5 and 42.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) on Monday was 61 (satisfactory) making it the cleanest air day this year so far. The AQI has been ranging between 62-65 between Friday and Sunday. However, the AQI was the lowest at 65 on March 22 (Janta Curfew) after which it went over 70.

A clear sky has been predicted for Tuesday with day and night temperatures expected at 36 and 25 degrees Celsius.