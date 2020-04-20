e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / At 37.8 degrees Celsius Mumbai records highest April day temperature since 2016

At 37.8 degrees Celsius Mumbai records highest April day temperature since 2016

mumbai Updated: Apr 20, 2020 18:55 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

The city and suburbs recorded one of its hottest days in the last four years on Monday while the air quality was the cleanest, so far, this year.

The day temperature at the Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded its highest April maximum temperature since 2016 at 37.8 degrees Celsius, which was almost 5 degrees Celsius above normal. On April 28 2016, the maximum temperature was 38 degrees Celsius and the highest over the last 10 years was recorded on April 22, 2014 at 39 degrees Celsius. The all-time high April maximum temperature for Mumbai is 42.2 degrees Celsius on April 14, 1952. From 2017 to 2019, the maximum temperature did not surpass the 37 degree Celsius mark during April.

The maximum temperature in south Mumbai was almost 3 degrees Celsius above normal on Monday as the Colaba weather station recorded 35.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau attributed hotter conditions to seasonal weather changes. “The suburbs remained much warmer as compared to the city on Sunday and Monday. However, weather models are indicating a drop in temperatures from Tuesday onwards for the Konkan coast, including Mumbai,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department.

The night temperature in the city and suburbs was 2 degrees Celsius above normal while humidity levels were much lower than previous days at 62% in south Mumbai and 31% in the suburbs.

Location-wise maximum temperatures on Monday showed Mulund was the hottest location in the city at 38.2 degrees Celsius followed by the area around Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road at 37.2 degrees Celsius and Bhandup at 37 degrees Celsius. Akola and Washim were the hottest areas in the state at 42.5 and 42.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) on Monday was 61 (satisfactory) making it the cleanest air day this year so far. The AQI has been ranging between 62-65 between Friday and Sunday. However, the AQI was the lowest at 65 on March 22 (Janta Curfew) after which it went over 70.

A clear sky has been predicted for Tuesday with day and night temperatures expected at 36 and 25 degrees Celsius.

top news
Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news