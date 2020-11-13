e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / ATM cash van driver flees with ₹4.25 crore in Virar near Mumbai

ATM cash van driver flees with ₹4.25 crore in Virar near Mumbai

The police formed three teams and launched a search operation for the cash van. They are also checking CCTV footages from areas near the ATM centre.

mumbai Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:24 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Nakabandi have been put up towards Mumbai, Ahmedabad as well as Vasai-Bhiwandi routes to nab the accused.(Source)
         

Driver of an ATM cash van carrying nearly ₹4.25 crore fled from Bolinj, Virar on Thursday evening. At the time of going to press, Arnala police and other cops from nearby police stations were at the spot. The accused has been identified as Chembur resident Rohit Babban Aaru, 26.

On Thursday around 6.45pm, the cash van with a driver, manager, an armed security guard and a helper reached Bolinj to fill cash at an ATM machine.

When the manager, helper and the security guard went inside the ATM centre to deposit the cash, Aaru fled with the van with the cash boxes inside, said senior inspector Mahesh Shetye of Arnala Coastal police station.

“According to our estimates, the van was carrying around ₹4.25 crore as it was supposed to deposit cash at various ATM centres as more people are likely to make withdrawals due to Diwali. We will register a case under section 392 (robbery) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” said Shetye.

The police have launched a search operation for the cash van and are checking CCTV footages from areas near the ATM centre. Three teams have been formed and nakabandi have been put up towards Mumbai, Ahmedabad as well as Vasai-Bhiwandi routes to nab the accused.

