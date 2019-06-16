ATM fraud: Senior citizen loses Rs27K

The Kashimira police on Thursday booked an unidentified man for allegedly swapping a senior citizen’s ATM card with a replica and withdrawing Rs 27,379 from her account in Mira Road.

According to police, the accused duped Shobha Salve, 57, a retired police officer’s wife, on the pretext of helping her withdraw money at an ATM kiosk. He allegedly replaced Salve’s debit card with a replica.

“On Thursday, Salve was facing problem in withdrawing money at the ATM kiosk. The accused offered to help her,” said a police officer. According to Salve, the accused stood close to her and memorised her ATM pin. “On the pretext of helping me, the accused took my card to check whether it is damaged, and replaced it with a replica,” said Salve, in her complaint to police. The accused then left the kiosk after returning Salve her ‘card’, police said. Salve then received a message that Rs 27,379 was withdrawn from her account.

