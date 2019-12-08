e-paper
ATS seizes MD worth ₹5.6 crore; two held in Vile Parle

mumbai Updated: Dec 08, 2019 00:32 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
The Juhu unit of Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) arrested two persons and recovered mephedrone (MD) drug worth ₹5.60 crore. The arrested accused — Mahendra Patil, 49, and Santosh Adke, 29 — are residents of Sangli district.

“Police arrested them and seized 4.1 kilograms of MD. Further investigation is on,” said an officer, adding that unit inspector Dayanand Nayak acted on a tip-off about a drug delivery by the duo in Vile Parle.

The investigation revealed that Adke kept a stock of drugs at a warehouse in Pune.

A team of officers, who conducted a raid there, recovered 10 kilograms of MD. The duo has been remanded in police custody.

“The accused were here to sell drugs for New Year parties. We are yet to find out who the drugs were to be delivered to,” said an officer, who did not wish to be named.

