Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Attack on sena leader: police arrest biker

Attack on sena leader: police arrest biker

mumbai Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:47 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested 26-year-old Umesh Shetty from Navi Mumbai in connection with the attack on Shiv Sena leader Chandrashekhar Jadhav at Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli on December 19. Police said the attack was carried out at the behest of gangster Prasad Pujari. This is the fourth arrest in the case.

According to police, Shetty, a resident of Ghatkopar, had taken shooter Sagar Mishra as a pillion rider on his bike to the Sai Baba temple where the Sena leader had gone to worship. Shetty was waiting outside the temple while Mishra went inside and opened fire on Jadhav.

Hearing the gunshots, Jadhav’s son and passers-by rushed to the temple and nabbed Mishra. Shetty managed to flee from the spot but his image was captured by the CCTV camera outside the temple. Mishra was arrested and initially claimed he was Abhay Vikram Singh.

Using CCTV footage, police were able to identify Shetty but he had fled to Bengaluru soon after the incident. “A police team was sent there but could not locate him. However, after Shetty came to Mumbai on Sunday, officers from the anti-extortion cell (AEC) nabbed him in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai on Monday,” said a crime branch officer.

Shetty was allegedly in touch with gangster Prasad Pujari for a long time, said a police officer.

After scrutinising Mishra’s call records, AEC officers arrested two persons, Krishnadhar Singh, 20, from Madhya Pradesh and Anand Phadtare, 26, from Thane on December 25.

