Auto driver held for robbing, murdering woman; aide on run

mumbai

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:27 IST

The Malwani police on Monday arrested a 19-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly robbing and murdering a 47-year-old woman at her residence in Malad (West) last week.

The accused’s aide is currently absconding.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Abdul Rehman, a resident of Malwani, lived in the same neighborhood as the victim.

The incident occurred last Tuesday at the two-storeyed structure in New Collector Compound, where the victim, Kanchan Singh, lived in a joint family. While Singh’s sister’s family lived on the second floor, her mother, brother and his family lived on the ground floor. Singh and her two sons lived on the first floor.

One of the victim’s sons was in Bengaluru, while the other had started working at a call centre a few months ago and was on a night shift the day of the incident.

“Early on October 8, when the family was asleep, Rehman and the other accused knocked on Singh’s door. They said her son Deepak had met with an accident. When she opened the door, the duo gagged her and murdered her. They stole cash and gold worth ₹1.95 lakh,” said an officer from Malwani police station.

They also latched the doors on the ground and second floor to avoid getting caught.

“I was chatting with didi (Singh) and my mother till 10.30pm. Then didi went to sleep and I went to play garba. Around 11.30pm, I returned home and went to sleep. We did not hear any noise at night. Around 6am, her son started shouting that his mother had been murdered. He unlocked our door which was locked from the outside,” Singh’s sister, Pinky, said.

Jagdeo Kalapad, senior inspector of Malwani police station, said, “We narrowed down on the accused based on technical evidence and tips.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 00:27 IST