Auto driver, pillion rider die in two accidents in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:28 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Two people died in two separate accidents at Malad and Goregaon on Monday morning.

Around 6.30am, Nipa Shah, 40, a businesswoman, was riding a two-wheeler with her friend Manju Borat, 40, riding pillion, near the MG Road-Link Road junction in Goregaon (West), when a speeding tempo coming from the opposite side collided with their bike. The women fell into a pit at a construction site. The tempo also crashed into the pit and the two women were stuck underneath it. While Shah was pulled out of the pit by by-standers, Borat could not be rescued and was declared dead on admission at a nearby hospital. The tempo driver, Dhiraj Kumar Yadav, 27, has been arrested.

Around 10.15am a rickshaw driver, Rajendra Prasad Yadav, 45, was taking a u-turn on the road behind Inorbit Mall in Malad (West), when an SUV coming from the opposite side collided into his vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, following which the driver of the SUV, Priya Sinha, 34, was arrested.

