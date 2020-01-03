‘Avoid mistakes while checking SSC papers’

mumbai

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:51 IST

The Mumbai division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has asked all evaluators and moderators to be extra vigilant while checking Class 10 Secondary School Certificate exam papers.

Teachers from various schools in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, which fall under the division, were summoned to the board’s office for a meeting on December 30 and warned against making mistakes while assessing papers. They were also asked to ensure there were no errors in totalling. Sharad Khandagale, former secretary of the division who was present at the meeting, said, “Every year, we get a large number of applications for revaluation. In many cases, totalling errors and other evaluation issues are found after papers are re-checked. We asked teachers to be extra cautious so that such errors can be avoided.” Moderators, who check papers again after they are checked by evaluators, were also asked to ensure papers are error-free before they are submitted to the board, Khandagale said. Uday Nare, a teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri, said if teachers are allowed to devote their entire time to SSC paper corrections, errors are likely to reduce.