e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Avoid mistakes while checking SSC papers’

‘Avoid mistakes while checking SSC papers’

mumbai Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:51 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has asked all evaluators and moderators to be extra vigilant while checking Class 10 Secondary School Certificate exam papers.

Teachers from various schools in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, which fall under the division, were summoned to the board’s office for a meeting on December 30 and warned against making mistakes while assessing papers. They were also asked to ensure there were no errors in totalling. Sharad Khandagale, former secretary of the division who was present at the meeting, said, “Every year, we get a large number of applications for revaluation. In many cases, totalling errors and other evaluation issues are found after papers are re-checked. We asked teachers to be extra cautious so that such errors can be avoided.” Moderators, who check papers again after they are checked by evaluators, were also asked to ensure papers are error-free before they are submitted to the board, Khandagale said. Uday Nare, a teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri, said if teachers are allowed to devote their entire time to SSC paper corrections, errors are likely to reduce.

top news
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News