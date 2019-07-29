Badlapur braces to tackle garbage, diseases

After a day of rain havoc, Badlapur returned to normalcy on Sunday, with the water receding in most areas, thanks to mild rainfall. While 50,000 people were hit with the heavy rain over the past two days, there was no casualty.

On Saturday, 1,052 passengers of Mahalaxmi Express were stranded on waterlogged tracks near Vangani, 70km from Mumbai. Four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, four columns from the Navy, two military columns, civic officials and local residents worked together to bring the passengers to safety.

The rain had submerged ground floors of many residential societies, leaving most residents stuck for more than 32 hours.

“From Saturday evening, we have been providing food packets to those stranded. Many received help from neighbours or friends, so we focussed on those who really needed the help. We also made provisions for drinking water. We are now focussing on reviving the city, as the floods have left garbage all over the place. From Monday, we will hold medical camps at various spots to curb spread of diseases,” said Prakash Borse, chief officer of Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council.

On Friday and Saturday, the Kalyan-Ulhasnagar-Badlapur belt received heavy rainfall, between 280mm and 330mm. The heavy rain led to overflowing of Ulhas river, which then led to waterlogging. Power supply, which was cut for 48 hours, was restored late in the evening. “The trouble was owing to increasing water levels, high tide and rain. Residents who were rescued have been sent back to their homes safely,” said Borse.

“We were getting calls from friends and relatives to ensure we are safe. With no power supply, we were unable to charge our phones,” said Satish Doiphode, 31, resident of Ramesh wadi.

Submerged in water for hours, most two-wheelers needed repair. Many bikes had to be given to garages or repair shops, “When I went to the local repair shop, I was surprised with the number of vehicles parked there,” he said.

“All we could see around was water. It felt as if we were in the middle of a river. We were worried for senior citizens and children, as in case of medical emergency, there was no way to reach out to anyone,” said Akhilesh Bhusavle, 55, resident of Shani Nagar, Badlapur.

Meanwhile, the tehsildar started a survey of families that were affected after the downpour. All those who have been affected by the flooding will be provided with a certificate stating the same.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 05:23 IST