 Bajrang Dal activist held in Mumbai for threatening meat seller, trying to extort ₹1 lakh | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
  • Monday, Jun 25, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 25, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Bajrang Dal activist held in Mumbai for threatening meat seller, trying to extort ₹1 lakh

Sandeep Vaidya, the accused, was caught red-handed while accepting the first instalment.

mumbai Updated: Jun 25, 2018 11:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A case has been registered under section 384 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.
A case has been registered under section 384 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. (HT File Photo)

A Bajrang Dal activist was arrested on Saturday trying to extort ₹1 lakh from a meat shop owner in Mahim. The activist was arrested while accepting ₹10,000 from the complainant as the first instalment.

“On Saturday, a team of officers laid a trap where Sandeep Vaidya, the accused, was caught red-handed while accepting the first instalment,” said an officer from Mahim police station. According to the police, the accused, Vaidya, a Bajrang Dal activist, demanded ₹1 lakh from the complainant Sohail Qureshi, stating that he has been selling beef illegally at his shop. Fearing for his life and his business, Qureshi approached the Mahim police and complained about Vaidya. The complainant, however, told the police that he was selling buffalo meat and sought the meat from Deonar slaughter house. “The meat I sell is permitted; nevertheless, Vaidya demanded money from me by threatening that he would inform the police,” said Qureshi.

Kusum Waghmare, senior inspector confirmed that a case has been registered under section 384 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

tags

more from mumbai
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Promotional Feature