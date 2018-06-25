Bajrang Dal activist held in Mumbai for threatening meat seller, trying to extort ₹1 lakh

A Bajrang Dal activist was arrested on Saturday trying to extort ₹1 lakh from a meat shop owner in Mahim. The activist was arrested while accepting ₹10,000 from the complainant as the first instalment.

“On Saturday, a team of officers laid a trap where Sandeep Vaidya, the accused, was caught red-handed while accepting the first instalment,” said an officer from Mahim police station. According to the police, the accused, Vaidya, a Bajrang Dal activist, demanded ₹1 lakh from the complainant Sohail Qureshi, stating that he has been selling beef illegally at his shop. Fearing for his life and his business, Qureshi approached the Mahim police and complained about Vaidya. The complainant, however, told the police that he was selling buffalo meat and sought the meat from Deonar slaughter house. “The meat I sell is permitted; nevertheless, Vaidya demanded money from me by threatening that he would inform the police,” said Qureshi.

Kusum Waghmare, senior inspector confirmed that a case has been registered under section 384 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.